Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A special nonprofit joined 16 News Now at Noon to share their mission in giving children the...
Kindness to Prevent Blindness celebrates World Vision Day
Kindness to Prevent Blindness celebrates World Vision Day
Kindness to Prevent Blindness
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
LIVE: Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year