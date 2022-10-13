Shipshewana man charged with child porn, voyeurism

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Shipshewana man is facing charges in Kosciusko County after being arrested for two separate incidents.

Our reporting partners at the Times-Union say Devan Adams, 32, was first arrested in June of 2021 for felony child molestation and attempted child exploitation. He was arrested again on Monday for possession of child pornography, distribution of an intimate image, and felony voyeurism.

For the charges dating back to 2021, police used cyber tips from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in their investigation. Adams allegedly admitted to officers that he had gotten child pornography images from Kik, a social networking app. Police say hundreds of images were recovered from Adams’ devices in connection to the investigation.

Other court documents accuse Adams of hiding a phone camera in a bathroom to record a woman, and would then post the images online without her knowledge or permission. Police allege this happened as recently as the spring of 2022.

