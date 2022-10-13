Purdue student formally charged in murder of roommate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Purdue University student has formally been charged with one count of murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate.

Police received a call from the suspect, Ji Min Sha, last week reporting the death of his 20-year-old roommate, Varun Manish Chheda. A preliminary autopsy found the cause of death was multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.

A Purdue student has been formally charged in the murder of his roommate. (WNDU)

Prosecutors requested the 22-year-old be held without bond.

It is still unclear what motivated Sha to attack Chheda.

Varun Chheda (Sycamore School)

