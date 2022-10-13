President of Michigan State University announces resignation

Samuel Stanley
Samuel Stanley(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The President of Michigan State University has resigned.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation citing issues with Michigan State’s Board of Trustees.

“But I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of Michigan State, have lost confidence in the actions of the current Board of Trustees,” Samuel Stanley Jr. said. “I cannot in good conscience serve this Board as constituted. This was not an easy decision, because we as a university have come so far and accomplished so much in these past few years.”

Samuel Stanley Jr. served as the university’s president since Aug. 1, 2019.

