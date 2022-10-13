Pedestrian commute between DTSB and Notre Dame to be studied

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the trip between downtown South Bend and the Notre Dame campus from a pedestrian’s point of view.

The city believes that a comfortable path for hikers and bikers does not exist. Most of the current sidewalks are falling apart and unsafe to walk on.

“So, we’re looking at creating an urban trail between downtown and the campus,” explained Jitin Kain, South Bend’s Deputy Public Works Director. “The route we’ve looked at would be going down Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend Avenue, Hill Street, and then on LaSalle so it’s more of an urban trail as opposed to something like the coal line which takes an old railroad right off the way.”

The city’s redevelopment commission agreed to spend $78,000 on the study Thursday.

It should be done by next February.

