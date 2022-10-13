Pedestrian commute between DTSB and Notre Dame to be studied

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the trip between downtown South Bend and the Notre Dame campus from a pedestrian’s point of view.

The city believes that a comfortable path for hikers and bikers does not exist. Most of the current sidewalks are falling apart and unsafe to walk on.

“So, we’re looking at creating an urban trail between downtown and the campus,” explained Jitin Kain, South Bend’s Deputy Public Works Director. “The route we’ve looked at would be going down Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend Avenue, Hill Street, and then on LaSalle so it’s more of an urban trail as opposed to something like the coal line which takes an old railroad right off the way.”

The city’s redevelopment commission agreed to spend $78,000 on the study Thursday.

It should be done by next February.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend

Latest News

Game of the Week Preview.
Game of the Week Preview
LB Bauer to miss rest of ND season.
LB Bauer to miss rest of ND season
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. announces resignation.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. announces resignation
Remembering Hannah Turgeon
The hit-and-run has yet to be solved, but that’s not stopping Paul from moving forward to honor...
Honoring Hannah Turgeon 3 years after the fatal hit and run