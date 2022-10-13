Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday.

Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo.

According to court documents, Brereton admitted that on July 31, 2022, he went to Walmart and purchased tiki torch fuel, a Duraflame fire starter log, a utility lighter, and a black baseball hat. Once dressed in a camouflage jacket, black hat, and hiking shoes, Brereton admitted to breaching Planned Parenthood’s fence and setting fires near the front entrance of the building as well as the southwest corner of the building.

He then lit the Duraflame starter log and threw it onto the roof before fleeing the scene.

As part of the plea agreement, Brereton admitted to posting a video on his YouTube channel entitled “The Line Between Good and Evil” in which he referred to abortion as genocide. Brereton admitted to posting similar anti-abortion articles and items on his Facebook page.

Brereton is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of up to 20, followed by three years of supervised release. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.