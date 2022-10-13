Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire

Joshua Brereton, who set fire to a Planned Parenthood, likens abortion to genocide in a video...
Joshua Brereton, who set fire to a Planned Parenthood, likens abortion to genocide in a video uploaded to YouTube.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday.

Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo.

According to court documents, Brereton admitted that on July 31, 2022, he went to Walmart and purchased tiki torch fuel, a Duraflame fire starter log, a utility lighter, and a black baseball hat. Once dressed in a camouflage jacket, black hat, and hiking shoes, Brereton admitted to breaching Planned Parenthood’s fence and setting fires near the front entrance of the building as well as the southwest corner of the building.

He then lit the Duraflame starter log and threw it onto the roof before fleeing the scene.

As part of the plea agreement, Brereton admitted to posting a video on his YouTube channel entitled “The Line Between Good and Evil” in which he referred to abortion as genocide. Brereton admitted to posting similar anti-abortion articles and items on his Facebook page.

Brereton is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of up to 20, followed by three years of supervised release. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
Police are responding to an incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

Latest News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Stanford vs. Notre Dame
Freeman's experience as player helping prepare for rivalry
Freeman's experience as player helping prepare for rivalry
WNDU's Samantha Albert gives viewers an inside look at the O'Brien Center.
O'Brien Center celebrates new renovations
South Bend Police Department opening new academy.
South Bend Police Department opening new academy