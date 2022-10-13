Over half of US experiencing drought conditions

FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by...
FILE - The Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by climate change.
By KSL staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSL) - Most of the United States is experiencing drought conditions, and experts say it’s getting worse.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, drought covers 55% of the country.

The drought has been spreading since the beginning of September and now covers more of the nation than it has since April.

More than 133 million people live in drought areas, which is the highest number since 2016. That’s primarily because highly populated regions like the Southeast and Midwest are now experiencing droughts.

The Mississippi River is experiencing critically low water levels, and so are many of its tributaries like the Illinois, Ohio and Missouri rivers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Commission approves loan for dinosaur museum on South Bend's west side.
Commission approves loan for dinosaur museum on South Bend's west side
WNDU's Jack Springgate gives viewers a look at the love between a father and his departed...
Remembering Hannah Turgeon
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack