MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown.

The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments.

It also has a lot of windows.

“A lot of windows. 800, over 800 windows all told,” David St. Clair of St. Clair Development told 16 News Now.

All of the windows will be replaced. Otherwise, given the building’s history, the $4.5 million home improvement project will walk a fine line between all-out replacement and preservation.

“For instance, we’ve segmented it by wings. So, some wings we pulled it all the way down. We did granite, we did tile bathrooms, glass shower stalls, while some of the units we’re actually just rehabbing those to keep the historical character, you know, we’ll stick with the original floors,” St. Clair explained.

The work should be completed in 2024, and for the next 15 years, the MarMain will set aside 40 percent of its units for holders of income-based section eight vouchers.

“Well, there’s tremendous demand for it, that’s for sure. There seems to be a shortage in the downtown market of affordable responsible housing.”

On Thursday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission unanimously agreed to spend up to $550,000 putting a new roof on the MarMain.

“Really a great partnership between the South Bend Housing Authority, the City of South Bend, and the developer to bring new life to a historic building in South Bend, and also make sure that that building is providing housing for folks who are really in need of it,” said South Bend’s Acting Director of Community Investment Caleb Bauer.

South Bend Housing Authority Director Catherine Lamberg praised the project in a written statement provided to 16 News Now.

“When landlords step up and work with us the way that the MarMain has chosen to do, we are able to achieve goals such as making affordable housing available in high opportunity neighborhoods and alleviating high concentrations of voucher holders in any single neighborhood or community.”

Lamberg encouraged other private landlords to consider the Choice Voucher Program.

