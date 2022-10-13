Local business offers healthy food options for the fall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to eat healthier this fall, a Mishawaka business has you covered.

The WHOLEsome Package opened its doors in 2016 when best friends Anna Grcich and Nicole McKee saw a need for fast, healthy food options in Michiana.

Fast forward to 2022, they offer a variety of healthy meals, desserts, and even coffee drinks.

Customers can order food online or stop in one of their locations to pick up a meal.

“When you work with your best friend and now the rest of our staff, we’re just a big family,” said Grcich. “It’s so fun coming to work every day, doing what we do and just being able to help people. Because the bottom line, people need good food.”

To learn more about The WHOLEsome Package or to order a meal, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.