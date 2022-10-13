Kindness to Prevent Blindness celebrates World Vision Day

Kindness to Prevent Blindness celebrates World Vision Day
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 13 is World Vision Day, and a special nonprofit joined 16 News Now at Noon to share their mission in giving children the gift of sight.

Kindness to Prevent Blindness (K2PB) launched in 2018 in partnership with Boling Vision Center.

They offer a free a medical eye exam and custom prescription glasses to students through a mobile clinic at their school.

Since its conception, the nonprofit has served thousands of students in Michiana and has distributed thousands of pairs of glasses.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering with K2PB, visit their website by clicking here.

