Indiana Supreme Court’s hold on abortion ban may be big part of fuel driving early voters to the polls

Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order that prevents the state from enforcing an abortion ban while it decides if the ban violates the constitution and state laws.

The law had previously been blocked by a judge a week after it took effect due to fear of lawsuits like the one filed by the ACLU of Indiana. The lawsuit argued that the ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Also on Wednesday, early voting began in Indiana, and in St. Joseph County, many people were lined up at the doors before voting centers even opened.

SJC Voter’s Registration Board Members and local Professors of law told 16 News Now that the issue or representation regarding the state’s abortion ban is one of many reasons to vote this Midterm Election.

“I think there are a variety of things that are driving turnout. There’s a variety of issues both on the national and local level that are driving people out,” said Amanda Govaert Konrath, the Democratic Chair for SJC’s Voter Registration Board.

And scholars agree that with all of the important issues, voting this election is a must.

“Because until we get representatives that reflect our own personal views, and you know that’s on either side of the question or any side of the question, we need to vote for people. Because we do not remain a democracy unless we participate,” said Jennifer Drobac, a Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law at Indiana University.

