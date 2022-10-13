Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman.

The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom.

There was also a small concert and a reenactment of Tubman by South Bend native Gladys Muhammad.

“We’re celebrating the life of Harriet Tubman,” said Community Activist Alfred Guillaume. “We’re celebrating America. We’re celebrating what it means to be an American. Harriet Tubman fought for freedom. Harriet Tubman believed that everyone is equal, and she believed that we can all work together in harmony.

While Tubman never set foot in South Bend, evidence of the underground railroad runs deep in Michiana.

“This statue, this bench, invites people to sit down and have a conversation with her and just chat about today, the past, the future, or just sit here and meditate while looking at the river,” said Guillaume. “The river is so symbolic of what it means to be free because she crossed so many rivers on her path to freedom.”

Harriet Tubman was born into slavery. After escaping and living relatively safely in Pennsylvania, she risked her life over a dozen times by taking trips to southern states and leading escaped slaves to safe havens in the north.

“Indiana has a big history in the underground railroad, and that should be recognized,” said Guillaume. “It should be honored, and so, this statue helps us understand that history.”

The underground railroad had a considerable presence in Vandalia, Michigan, and those seeking more information on Harriet Tubman and the underground railroad can visit the Underground Railroad of Cass County.

The project to bring the statue to South Bend cost $55,000, but as over $100,000 was raised for this project, the remainder will be used for community engagement projects yet to be determined.

While the exact numbers are lost to history, the underground railroad is believed to have helped 100,000 slaves escape the perils of slavery.

“Every Great Dream begins with a dreamer.” - Harriet Tubman

American sculptor Gary Lee Price created the statue.

