Honoring Hannah Turgeon 3 years after the fatal hit and run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 13th marks three years since a 27-year-old woman lost her life after a hit-and-run accident outside the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend.

That was the last night Hannah Turgeon and her father Paul would spend enjoying their alma mater together.

The hit-and-run has yet to be solved, but that’s not stopping Paul from moving forward to honor his eldest daughter.

He traveled across the country from Los Angeles to South Bend to be back in the same spot at the same time when he and his daughter shared their last moments together.

Paul Turgeon made it in around 11:30 PM Wednesday night to do just that. He then waited until the clock struck midnight when the calendar turned to the day he lost her.

Three years to the hour of one of the most difficult moments in Paul Turgeon’s life, he returns to the intersection where he lost his oldest daughter Hannah.

“She managed to live for about half an hour. They kept her heartbeat going but by the time we got to the hospital she was gone,” Paul said.

Paul says Hannah tried to cross State Road 23 to get to their ride home while another vehicle was making a left from Edison Rd. That car fatally hit Hannah and kept going, fleeing the scene. The driver has yet to be found.

“Last night was a little difficult coming in knowing what I was going to do and what day it was, but at the end of the day, she loves this place, my family loves this place and I’ll always come back here,” Paul said.

Hannah grew up where her father did near Los Angeles, a tough place to grow up a Notre Dame fan. Paul says this made their bond even stronger.

“Whenever she’d get a letter from USC recruiting her for school, she’d bring it to me unopened so we could ceremonially tear it up and throw it in the recycle bin,” he said.

That bond led to countless South Bend and Notre Dame memories. Those memories live on with Paul even though the daughter he shared them with is gone. Every time he comes back to South Bend, he gets to connect with Hannah once again through spirit.

“Some people have said, how can you go back. It’s not hard. I know she loved this place and the last thing she would want is for me to stop coming here because of that,” he said.

On the anniversary of her death, he goes to The Grotto, one of their favorite places on campus, knowing that Hannah is still with him.

Hannah’s legacy lives on through a scholarship Paul created to help future students create similar memories at Notre Dame. If you’d like to learn more about this fund or are interested in contributing, you can reach out to the University Development Office and ask about the Hannah K. Turgeon Memorial Scholarship.

The music that played at the beginning and end of this story is an original song that Paul wrote in Hannah’s memory, referencing Notre Dame’s golden dome, the log chapel, Rudy, and other memories from campus they shared.

