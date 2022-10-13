First Alert Forecast: A Chill Back in the Air

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Very breezy during the morning with a few light showers possible. Most of the clouds will clear. As the day goes on, we will see more cloud cover hanging around downwind Lake Michigan. Along with the clouds, the chance for a few showers is possible along the lakeshore. We will see these showers linger into the afternoon before ending late. Overall, much cooler, breezy and very fall-like. High of 54 degrees. Winds W 10-20mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning cold overnight with some clouds lingering. A few showers in southwest Michigan will be clearing out as the morning approaches. It will remain breezy. Lows will dip into the lower 30s by the morning. Low of 33 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cooler and a bit breezy. Sunshine returns to Michiana to end the week. The highs will only be in the 50s as the west winds will keep things much cooler. Other than the cool temperatures, it is a much better end to the week. High of 54 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible during the early morning. Most of the day will be filled with sunshine and a mixture of high clouds. It looks dry and cooler for Notre Dame football in South Bend. By the evening a few light showers are possible. These could linger into the day on Sunday. Highs will be cooler, in the 50s, throughout the day. High of 55 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: There will be a few showers moving back in late in the evening. These will likely linger through Sunday as well. Highs will then drop back down and get even cooler into next week. Highs in the 40s are looking possible with overnight lows that could threaten that freezing mark next week. Parts of Michiana may even see the first few snowflakes of the season on Tuesday morning. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

