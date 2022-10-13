Commission approves loan for dinosaur museum on South Bend's west side.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a plan to open a dinosaur museum on the city’s west side by June 2024 moved forward.

The South Bend Redevelopment Commission agreed to provide a $2,700,000 loan that would be forgivable if the deadline to open is met.

The project calls for a total of $15,400,000 worth of private investment.

“You know, a lot of museums have dusty old fossils, well, we’re going to have live animals inside so you can hold a tortoise and we’re going to have a dig area where you can actually go outside and dig. Dig up a fossil and take it home.” explained Mark Tarner, founder of the South Bend Chocolate Factory. “There’s a number of innovations I think it’s going to be exciting not only to Indiana and South Bend but to the country.”

