Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday.

On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.

After an investigation of the incident, police located video of the suspected truck. Upon further review of the evidence, including multiple interviews, investigators were able to determine that the attempted kidnapping did not happen.

The report has been closed as unfounded.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.