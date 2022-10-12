Wednesday’s Child: Meet Mikel!

(WNDU) - A loving and stable home can make a world of difference for a foster child in need of adoption. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 12-year-old Mikel.

He’s a smart and creative kid who is ready for adoption. He dreams of what his new family will look like.

“My ideal favorite look like two dogs, four siblings, and a mom and a dad,” said Mikel.

Mikel is athletic. He loves to watch and play football.

“I’m playing football this year. Linebacker and kick return. I like tackling because it helps you get out anger,” said Mikel. “I’m gonna be running back because running is one of the most important concepts.”

Mikel enjoys school and has a few favorite subjects.

“My favorite subjects is math because it’s easy and I’m just really good at it,” said Mikel. “So I like music. Music because there’s so many different kinds of music. My favorite type of music is hip hop because it’s like so many different artists.”

Mikel is just really hoping new parents will step forward and try to get to know him. He’s confident that people will learn about his incredible personality.

“I’m funny. And I can be patient,” said Mikel. “I think about others a lot. I’m fun to hang out with.”

Click here if you want to learn more about Mikel:

MARE

Grant Me Hope

