Ticket lottery for 'The Book of Mormon' officially open

Get a chance at winning $25 tickets to see "The Book of Mormon" at the Morris Performing Arts...
Get a chance at winning $25 tickets to see "The Book of Mormon" at the Morris Performing Arts Center!(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to go see a musical made by the creators of South Park?

Right now, you can have a chance at $25 tickets to see “The Book of Mormon,” at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!

The lottery opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be open until the lottery drawing this Friday! The link is currently on Broadway in South Bend’s social media pages including Facebook and Twitter.

The show will perform three times this weekend: once on Friday, and twice on Saturday.

