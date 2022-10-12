Ticket lottery for ‘The Book of Mormon’ officially open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to go see a musical made by the creators of South Park?

Right now, you can have a chance at $25 tickets to see “The Book of Mormon,” at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!

The lottery opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be open until the lottery drawing this Friday! The link is currently on Broadway in South Bend’s social media pages including Facebook and Twitter.

The show will perform three times this weekend: once on Friday, and twice on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.