Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!

It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s.

The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate.

“Well it’s exciting to see a vacant lot being turned into a new and productive use and here you have new residencies for folks to live in a great neighborhood,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. “It’s exciting to come and celebrate this accomplishment in the northeast neighborhood.”

Many of the units have already been sold. For more information, simply click here.

