Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!

It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s.

The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate.

“Well it’s exciting to see a vacant lot being turned into a new and productive use and here you have new residencies for folks to live in a great neighborhood,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. “It’s exciting to come and celebrate this accomplishment in the northeast neighborhood.”

