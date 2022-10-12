Plymouth residents can help shape city’s future

The City of Plymouth is asking residents to fill out a survey for input!
The City of Plymouth is asking residents to fill out a survey for input!(Plymouth Indiana website)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Plymouth is asking its residents to fill out a survey to help shape their future.

The plan engages Plymouth residents to come together to establish a long-term vision, address major barriers, foster partnerships, and create solutions that offer better choices for where and how residents live in Plymouth.

You can find the survey online, simply by clicking here.

If you want a paper copy, head to city hall on N. Michigan Street, or the public library on Center Street.

The last day to submit the survey is Nov. 18.

