Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died.

The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street when both his vehicle and Stevens’ collided at the intersection. As a result of the crash, Stevens’ car struck the house in the 400 block of E. Russ Street.

The 16-year-old was cooperative with authorities on scene and toxicology reports are pending.

FACT is continuing the crash investigation.

