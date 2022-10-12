Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died.

The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street when both his vehicle and Stevens’ collided at the intersection. As a result of the crash, Stevens’ car struck the house in the 400 block of E. Russ Street.

The 16-year-old was cooperative with authorities on scene and toxicology reports are pending.

FACT is continuing the crash investigation.

