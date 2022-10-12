The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members.

Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped.

“The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve more than doubled our membership growth inside of the facility here,” said Macey Hanna, the Fund Development Director for the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

Due to the growth in membership, improvements in the facility became necessary.

The YMCA O’Brien Center has welcomed a new front desk and lobby area, a huge expansion to the locker rooms, that included new showers, a new dry sauna, and restroom area, and the addition of new fitness floors to studios one, two, and three.

“You know, the bright colors, it just brings inspiration into the space and it’s nice to see the expression on members’ faces when they walk in and see that as well,” Hanna said.

Directors told 16 News Now that members have really enjoyed the improvements, with 400 new members that joined in the month of September alone.

“I think they’re excited about the renovations. You know, a huge component was being able to have a shower that was upstairs, the dry sauna that’s upstairs. But just also seeing that the city has invested in the south side of downtown and that it’s just another parks component that’s complete,” said Hanna.

The facility wanted to celebrate, so it plans to host a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, October 13th, starting at 4 p.m.

“We will be doing an official ribbon cutting, and feel free to stop by, enjoy some light appetizers and drinks, and we’d be happy to show you around the facility,” said Hanna.

