A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!

The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year.

According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for a lot by simply clicking here.

Follow along with developments on their Facebook!

