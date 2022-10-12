Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations

Monterrey is a family-run restaurant and we give our entire heart and soul to ensuring we deliver great, clean and healthy food to our guests. This restaurant is how we and our staff provide for our families and we would NEVER do anything to compromise that.

During a health department inspection several weeks ago, the inspector found areas we need to correct and improve on, which we have done. We have been reinspected and had our staff undergo additional training. The health department has approved us to be open and have worked closely with us to make sure we can maintain the standards we want to have for all of our customers.

As an owner, I take full responsibility for the condition of the kitchen, building, and food that is delivered to customers. This is a role I take very seriously and although certain things have been taken out of context, we will learn from this experience and move forward in serving our clients.