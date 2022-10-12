Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill has released a statement after a meeting with a St. Joseph County Health Department resulted in multiple health code violations.
Megan Ramirez shared this statement with 16 News Now on Wednesday:
Monterrey is on a 6-month probationary period and will be subject to more health department inspections. If the health department finds repeat violations during this time, Monterrey will have to pay more fines.