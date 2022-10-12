Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Little House on the Prairie: The Musical come to the Lerner Theatre this weekend.

The musical follows the classic story of the Ingalls family and their journey through various hardships in South Dakota.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $12 - $25. They can be purchased at the Lerner Theatre box office or by visiting premierarts.org

Show dates are:

Friday, October 14th – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 15th – 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 16th – 3:00 pm

