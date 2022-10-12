Jurors hear replay of some testimony in Alex Jones’ trial

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors are revisiting testimony from the husband of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim in the third full day of deliberations in Alex Jones’ Connecticut defamation trial.

At the jury’s request, Wednesday’s court session began with a replay of a roughly hourlong audio recording of William Sherlach’s trial testimony.

His wife, school psychologist Mary Sherlach, was killed in the 2012 shooting. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year.

The six-person jury is tasked with determining how much Jones should pay to victims’ families and an FBI agent for calling the massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Police are responding to an incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
Police are investigating after man shot at the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night.
Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
This year’s theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’
Important reminders during Fire Prevention Week