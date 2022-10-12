Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County.

In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.

An order issued by Judge Curtis Palmer on Wednesday states the plaintiffs did not meet their burden for the issuance of such an order.

