Judge rejects St. Joseph County GOP injunction request

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge in Marshall County is refusing to issue a temporary restraining order requested by Republicans in St. Joseph County.

In court documents filed earlier this week, the St. Joseph County GOP alleges such an injunction was needed to make sure absentee ballots cast in St. Joseph County were processed in a bipartisan fashion.

RELATED: Republicans, Democrats speak out on lawsuit against SJC Election Board members

An order issued by Judge Curtis Palmer on Wednesday states the plaintiffs did not meet their burden for the issuance of such an order.

You can read the judge’s full order here:

Marshall County Court Order
Marshall County Court Order

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Police are responding to an incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

Latest News

Folks in Indiana can begin casting their ballots for the 2022 general election.
Absentee voting gets started in the Hoosier State
Heating bills to increase by 18 percent this winter, NIPSCO says
Boss Services is providing a great way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace...
Boss Services fights cancer with furnace check-ups in Michigan
Ticket lottery for 'The Book of Mormon' underway.
Ticket lottery for 'The Book of Mormon' underway
Plymouth asks residents to help shape city's future.
Plymouth asks residents to help shape city's future