Important reminders during Fire Prevention Week

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Fire Prevention Week is October 9 – 15.

This year’s theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’

The South Bend Fire Department is reminding you to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors every single month.

And it’s important to have an escape plan in place in case a fire breaks out, and then practice that plan with your family.

When a fire breaks out, you could have as little as two minutes to escape.

“Because things are made with synthetic plastics, they’re not just made out of wood anymore,” said Suzie Krill from the South Bend Fire Department. “So, two minutes, truly. We try and set it at a two-minute drill so that you can get out of your house safely and everybody gets out.”

If you need a new smoke alarm or help installing one, call your local fire department.

