Heating bills to increase by 18 percent this winter, NIPSCO says

(WNDU) - If you have natural gas, your bill is about to go up!

NIPSCO says the average customer should expect to pay over $600 over the next five months. That’s an average of about $130 each month.

The average customer is expected to pay 18 percent more on their winter heating bill this year.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/assistance.

