Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space.

The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges.

There are no beds in the rooms, no water in the pool, yet construction is far enough along to put a tentative opening date on the books (albeit a secret one) and for the booking in general to begin.

“We do, we have, you know, more than a dozen very large-size events already booked out to 2024, which is very encouraging because we’re still months away from our opening the space,” said Four Winds Director of Sales and Catering, Tim Adams. “Well, a lot of, some charitable events, some conferences, things of that sort, corporate and social.”

The building includes 20,000 square feet of meeting space with a Ribbon Town Ballroom that can seat 600 for dinner or hold 900 for a concert. “Well, we’re working on that right now. We’ve got our buyer and our entertainment director looking at potential acts that will be a good fit for there and bring some excitement and make some people know that we have a new ballroom in South Bend,” Adams offered.

When the building does open, it will be the largest hotel in St. Joseph County with 317 rooms. At 23-stories, it will be the second tallest building in town (behind the 25-story Liberty Tower).

The Four Winds Hotel still requires hiring up to 400 new Four Winds Employees.

“You’ll start seeing like really strong push over the next several weeks, and we’re looking to hire quite a few folks in the month of December, and clearly the bulk of the folks in January, so, through, you know, it’s right around the corner,” said Freedman.

The Four Winds Casino in South Bend opened in 2018 and this year some 2.5 million people will visit the property.

Officials say the hotel will allow officials to grow that number.

“So, when you think about what that means and how impactful that can be for other businesses that are in the community. I believe it’s a win, win,” Freedman concluded.

After a media tour of the building today, the Tribal Chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Rebecca Richards told reporters, “expanding here in Indiana, and South Bend, adding hotel space, meeting space. convention space, and a spa, pool. It just is that broader experience of resort. We have the casino, and the resort.”

