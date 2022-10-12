First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Incoming, Chilly Air Arrives Tomorrow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will be possible all day under mostly cloudy skies. It will remain very windy as well. Winds will be gusty, between 30-40 miles per hour, especially during the afternoon as the front approaches. The highs will likely still reach the upper 60s before the front moves in. The cold front will move in from the west around or just after 5pm. With this we will see some periods of heavy showers, possibly a few thunderstorms, and very windy conditions. Once the front moves through, by 10pm, we will see less shower activity but the breeze and cooler temperatures begin to kick in. High of 67 degrees. Winds S 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain early in the evening then things begin to dry out. A secondary cold front comes through during the overnight hours and that could push temperatures into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. Turning chilly and staying very windy. Low of 44 degrees. Winds W 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Very breezy during the morning with a few light showers possible. Most of the clouds will clear. As the day goes on, we will see more cloud cover hanging around downwind Lake Michigan. Along with the clouds, the chance for a few showers is possible along the lakeshore. We will see these showers linger into the afternoon before ending late. Overall, much cooler, breezy and very fall-like. High of 54 degrees. Winds W 10-20mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cooler and a bit breezy. Sunshine returns to Michiana to end the week. The highs will only be in the 50s as the west winds will keep things much cooler. Other than the cool temperatures, it is a much better end to the week. High of 53 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Looking better for Saturdays Notre Dame football game. Highs in the upper 50s, under some sunshine and clouds. There will be a few showers moving back in late in the evening. These will likely linger through Sunday as well. Highs will then drop back down and get even cooler into next week. Highs in the 40s are looking possible with overnight lows that could threaten that freezing mark late next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

