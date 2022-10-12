Boss Services fights cancer with furnace check-ups in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace check-up before winter and donate money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Boss Services is providing a great way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace...
Boss Services is providing a great way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace check-up and benefit breast cancer awareness.(Boss Services Website)

Boss Services is running a special check-up service for $69.00! $20 per service will go towards breast cancer treatment! More specifically, the donations go to Yeager Cancer Center in St. Joseph!

You can learn more about this offer by simply clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Police are responding to an incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

Latest News

Folks in Indiana can begin casting their ballots for the 2022 general election.
Absentee voting gets started in the Hoosier State
Heating bills to increase by 18 percent this winter, NIPSCO says
Ticket lottery for 'The Book of Mormon' underway.
Ticket lottery for 'The Book of Mormon' underway
Plymouth asks residents to help shape city's future.
Plymouth asks residents to help shape city's future