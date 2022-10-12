Boss Services fights cancer with furnace check-ups in Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace check-up before winter and donate money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Boss Services is providing a great way for Southwest Michigan residents to get a furnace check-up and benefit breast cancer awareness. (Boss Services Website)

Boss Services is running a special check-up service for $69.00! $20 per service will go towards breast cancer treatment! More specifically, the donations go to Yeager Cancer Center in St. Joseph!

You can learn more about this offer by simply clicking here.

