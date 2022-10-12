Absentee voting gets started in the Hoosier State

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Indiana can begin casting their ballots for the 2022 general election.

Only registered voters are eligible to participate in this election with the deadline to register happening Oct. 11th.

Those who have registered can vote early by mail or in person.

Those who want to mail in their ballot need to either reach out directly to their county clerk’s office or you can head to indianavoters.com.

That website actually has numerous resources to help answer general voting questions, but we’re pointing out how you can request your mail-in ballot straight from the site.

You’ll get a mail-in ballot mailed to you as long as you request it by October 27th. Those who vote by mail have to declare a reason for voting early.

“The most prominent one that’s used is a voter that is aged 65 or older. That’s the one that’s most used. Another one that’s most commonly used is if you’re expected to be out of town. (Others are) voter with disabilities, caring for a voter with disabilities, working the 12 hours, working on election day for the election board,” said Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson.

It’s a rigorous bipartisan process to review mail-in absentee ballots that goes through multiple levels so only registered voters are having their ballots cast.

When a mail-in ballot request comes in, the clerk’s office makes sure the signature on the application matches that voter’s signature history.

If they match, they’ll verify the voter’s registration and send them a mail-in ballot.

When the ballot comes back, they’ll once again check the signature to make sure it matches the application and signature history.

If they match again, the ballot will go through one more signature review process on election day. Each time, these signatures are reviewed by a bipartisan team, and if there are any discrepancies on election day, the ballot will go to the election board for review.

“There are at least six people, “R” and “D” bipartisan teams, that looks at the application, that looks at the ballot, and that looks at it on election day. If anywhere in that process someone says, ‘hmm, I’m not sure’, then it’s passed to the election board on election day and they make a decision,” Anderson said.

In-person absentee voting might be the easiest way for many to make their vote count.

The Elkhart County Clerk says voters can head to the Goshen First Presbyterian Church or to the Lincoln Center in Elkhart from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Wed-Fri this week.

To find out where the early voting centers are in your county, you can head to indianavoters.com.

You’ll need to make sure that you bring an I.D. and you must be registered to vote.

“Voting early in person, it’s no excuse. Anyone who can go, if they’re registered and have a photo ID, all they need to do is show up and my staff will have them taken care of,” Anderson said.

Full list of Elkhart County absentee voting locations/times:

Goshen – Goshen First Presbyterian Church, East Lincoln Ave., Goshen, between 5th and 6th Streets, North 5th St. parking lot

Elkhart – Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart* *(report to the reception desk on the first floor to be directed to the voting room)

Middlebury - Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave. (Saturdays, October 29 and November 5 ONLY)

Nappanee - First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St. (Saturdays, October 29 and November 5 ONLY)

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, October 12th thru Friday, October 14th – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart

Monday, October 17th – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Goshen & Elkhart

Tuesday, October 18th thru Friday, October 21st – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart

Monday, October 24th – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart

Tuesday, October 25th thru Friday, October 28th – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart

Saturday, October 29th – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, and Nappanee

Monday, October 31st – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart

Tuesday, November 1st thru Friday, November 4th – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart

Saturday, November 5th – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, and Nappanee

Monday, November 7th – 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – Goshen and Elkhart

