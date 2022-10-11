Whirlpool Corp. brings students from Germany and Benton Harbor together

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Whirlpool’s headquarters in Benton Harbor are giving students at Lakeshore High and foreign exchange students the chance to meet some of the company’s top executives for a special event.

The foreign exchange students, from Germany, got to break into groups for speed networking sessions with several Whirlpool Corporation leaders on Monday.

The foreign exchange program matches Lakeshore students with host families in Germany, attending classes with the host student. During the homestay, which is around 2 weeks, the host family assumes the responsibility of the student. They provide meals, living conditions with the family, social interaction, weekend travel, transportation to school, etc. Upon completion of the homestay, the LHS students travel as a group, without their hosts, to a location of interest such as a major city or cultural location, and then return to Lakeshore.

Whirlpool is one of the world’s leading corporations and marketers of home appliances.

