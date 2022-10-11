Survey: Hoosiers voice concerns over Biden, Holcomb; split on abortion

By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Indy Politics and ARW Strategies surveyed 600 likely voters in Indiana. 55 percent disapprove of President Biden’s job performance, and 49 percent say they strongly disapprove. 42 percent voiced approval of the president in the survey.

Meanwhile, many of those likely voters are also disappointed with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. In the survey, 47 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing, while 44 percent approve.

Holcomb’s approval was especially low for young people. Of those ages 18 to 34, 60 percent say they disapprove of the governor’s job performance.

The same survey also finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.

51 percent of them say they’re more likely to vote for a state representative who supports abortion rights. 35 percent say they want a candidate who opposes abortion, and 14 percent say that’s not a factor for them when voting.

This comes after Indiana lawmakers approved a near-total ban of abortion over the summer. Though the new law went into effect in September, an Indiana judge blocked its enforcement days later, making abortion temporarily legal in the Hoosier state until a more permanent court ruling on the ban.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

