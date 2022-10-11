South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of South Bend restaurants are giving back to kids in need!

The Downtown Dining Association presented a check worth more than $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The money was collected during “Summer Restaurant Weeks” which ran from July 25 through August 7.

“The need to give back to a facility like this, really requires the philanthropic donations of independent organizations, local businesses, individuals - wasn’t lost on us,” said Matt Soutra, a donor with Cafe Navarre. “Our ability to be a part of something like Beacon Children’s Hospital is something that we are really proud of.”

The Downtown Dining Association has been able to donate over $210,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital over the past 8 years.

