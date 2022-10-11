Sewer rehabilitation project underway on Mishawaka Avenue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A sewer rehabilitation project began on Mishawaka Avenue Tuesday.

Tuesday’s repairs took place between Webster Street and Clay Street.

There will be lane and parking restrictions during the process.

Weather permitting, crews will continue the process eastward down Mishawaka Avenue over the next two days until they finish at Forest Avenue on Thursday.

