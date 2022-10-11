SB Common Council approves 2023 budget

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Smoother streets are in the future for more South Bend city residents.

That’s after the common council passed the 2023 budget on Monday, which includes fully funding the third year of Mayor James Mueller’s “Rebuilding Our Streets” plan.

The 2023 budget also doubles the dollars going into traffic calming.

The South Bend Police Department received full funding for the following year. The City and the South Bend FOP have reached a tentative agreement regarding officer safety and salaries. The agreement still needs approval by the South Bend Common Council, the Board of Public Safety, as well as the FOP.

Next year’s budget includes covering the costs of new crime analysts.

It also touches on water and sewer infrastructure.

“So a lot on the water side is just really bringing a lot of our aging infrastructure up to date. On the sewer side, part of it is that but a large percentage of it is in accordance with the city’s long-term control plan, which is an agreement, a consent agreement that the city has with the Environmental Protection Agency, regarding the way our sewers and our storm sewers operate,” said Dan Parker, city controller.

The Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) and storm sewer project costs about $250 million dollars over the next 18 years or so, according to Parker.

Parker said the investments the city will make with sewers next year help with the long-term plan.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A fire caused a Porter Township home to explode Sunday morning.
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
17-year-old shot Sunday night in St. Joseph County; search for suspect continues

Latest News

Police are responding to an incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Police responding to incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
The Downtown Dining Association presents a $12,000 check to Beacon Children’s Hospital on...
South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital
Downtown Dining Association donates to Beacon Children's Hospital