Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night.

Police responded to the Quality Inn on S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 11 p.m.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611.

