PHM School Board raises teacher wages by 7 percent of base salary

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Higher salaries are coming for Penn-Harris-Madison teachers.

This means salaries will start at just over $44,000 dollars.

In addition, some teachers will also receive an evaluation stipend of $600 dollars.

“That certainly makes us more competitive it’s a very tight market for teachers. We’ve had a national teacher shortage. We’ve had a very difficult time finding educational assistants, so anything that we can do to make sure that those who are entering the market as teachers are attracted to PHM - is something we need to, and by all means, increasing the salary by 7 percent helps us accomplish that,” said Chris Riley, PHM School Board President.

The retroactive salary increases from August 2022 through November 2022 will be paid no later than this December.

