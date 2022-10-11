New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families who get expensive health insurance through employers could see a price break if they sign up instead for coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace this fall.

The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new rules that determine the tax breaks for certain families when they buy private health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act.

The new interpretation of the Obama-era health law aims to fix the " family glitch, " which determines a family’s eligibility for ACA tax credits based on the cost of an individual’s work-sponsored health insurance plan rather than the cost of the plan for the whole family.

Since the law was enacted more than a decade ago, people who have access to health insurance plans through their employers are supposed to get price breaks on the Affordable Care Act marketplace if they pay more than 9.5% of their income toward monthly premiums.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get vaccinated. (Source: CNN)

But for years, the Internal Revenue Service arrived at that calculation based on the cost of a work-sponsored health insurance plan for a single individual, instead of a more expensive family plan. That meant many families didn’t qualify for the tax breaks offered through the ACA, popularly known as “Obamacare.”

“Today’s action resolves a flaw in prior ACA regulations to bring more affordable coverage to about one million Americans,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Our goal is simple: leave no one behind, and give everyone the peace of mind that comes with health insurance.”

The number of uninsured Americans has dipped to a historic low of 8% this year, with an estimated 26 million people in the U.S. still without health insurance.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A fire caused a Porter Township home to explode Sunday morning.
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
17-year-old shot Sunday night in St. Joseph County; search for suspect continues

Latest News

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden delivers remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball,...
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation from DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation
The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display.
New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field
It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball,...
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation