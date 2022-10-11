New LED video displays coming to Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field might be home to a minor league ballclub, but it is getting a major upgrade!

The stadium will have a brand-new LED display for next year. The new main video display will feature a 128 percent increase in size over the previous display.

It will be the largest in the Midwest League at over 2,700 square feet. It also features environmental protections to ensure it operates as expected in different weather conditions.

Installation will start this upcoming spring.

