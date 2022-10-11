Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection.

The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick.

An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as six major violations. Those six include live and dead cockroaches in the kitchen, plus mouse droppings on the prep table and floors.

Monterrey briefly closed after the health department suspended its food service permit, but r-instated the restaurant’s permit a week later following another inspection.

“The fact that a number of critical violations occurred is concerning, and even more concerning for me will be repeat violations,” said Dr. Robert Einterz, health officer for the St. Joseph County Department of Health. “And so, a repeat of any of the critical violations will be more harshly dealt with in the future.”

Monterrey is on a 6-month probationary period and will be subject to more health department inspections. If the health department finds repeat violations during this time, Monterrey will have to pay more fines.

The restaurant’s owner says he’s hired a pest control company for monthly inspections.

