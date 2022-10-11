Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.

Emergency aid was provided to the victim after applying a tourniquet to his leg. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers believe this was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the public.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Michigan City Police Department’s Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488.

