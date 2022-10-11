Lakeshore High School tests vape detectors in bathrooms to curb teen use

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A local high school is cracking down on vaping!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lakeshore High School is testing vape detectors! They would be installed in the bathrooms and alert faculty if someone is vaping.

Superintendent Greg Eding said these devices are just in testing phase.

“We’re looking at the possibility of installing these in all secondary bathrooms,” Eding said. “Right now, we’re just in the testing phase.”

