Lakeshore High School tests vape detectors in bathrooms to curb teen use

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A local high school is cracking down on vaping!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lakeshore High School is testing vape detectors! They would be installed in the bathrooms and alert faculty if someone is vaping.

Superintendent Greg Eding said these devices are just in testing phase.

“We’re looking at the possibility of installing these in all secondary bathrooms,” Eding said. “Right now, we’re just in the testing phase.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A fire caused a Porter Township home to explode Sunday morning.
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
17-year-old shot Sunday night in St. Joseph County; search for suspect continues

Latest News

Police are responding to an incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Police responding to incident in Village Green Mobile Home Park
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
The Downtown Dining Association presents a $12,000 check to Beacon Children’s Hospital on...
South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital
Downtown Dining Association donates to Beacon Children's Hospital