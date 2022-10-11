Irish women’s hoops season tips off in less than a month

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team invited 16 Sports Monday afternoon to check out this year’s team, which is now just under a month away from its regular season-opener against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7.

Head Coach Niele Ivey took her squad to a Sweet 16 last year in just her second season leading the program. The team missed the dance altogether the year prior.

But if you think this Irish hoops unit is satisfied with last year’s result, you’d be sorely mistaken.

“I think that experience, that was the first time that entire group had ever been to the tournament,” Ivey said. “We had a hard-fought game at Oklahoma, being on the road. We normally host. There’s so many different factors. When you know your potential is that high, that’s where you have to compete at every night.”

“Last year, we didn’t feel like there was any pressure on us, and we were a play away from making it to the Elite 8,” said Nat Marshall, Irish forward. “So, we feel like we are stronger, more improved, more mature, (and a) more experienced team than last year, and we’re ready to get another banner up in this arena.”

Tipoff against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7 is set for 7 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish will host an exhibition game on Oct. 31 against Truman State prior to the season-opener. Tipoff for that game is also set for 7 p.m.

