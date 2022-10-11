Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night.

According to the effected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.

“It was like ten minutes after ten. I was in bed and another second I was going to be asleep. Then, Kaboom, I thought a train had ran through my house,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn told 16 news Now that living on the corner of an intersection can be dangerous, and this wasn’t the first incident like this that he’d experienced.

Lawhorn said, “One person did run through my yard years ago, that’s why I put up a fence.”

According to Lawhorn, the driver of the car that went into his home was a woman that was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the other car was a 16-year-old, male that suffered superficial injuries.

“His headboard is literally right there where the bed is. It moved his dresser up it moved headboard up. He did go to the hospital to seek some help for a neck and head injury,” said Reanna Morton, Lawhorn’s granddaughter.

Lawhorn was sent home from the hospital with a sprained neck.

“He is a four-year survivor of a double lung transplant, so anything that goes on with him, all of the family is here right away,” Morton said.

The family told 16 News Now that they were grateful things did not turn out worse for Lawhorn and are keeping the car’s driver in their prayers.

“Pretty severe, it’s nothing that you hear too often. It’s a shame that people don’t take precaution in roads like this. Stop signs do matter.”

The St. Joseph County FACT is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.