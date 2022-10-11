Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident

Car-into-home accident - homeowner speaks
Car-into-home accident - homeowner speaks(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night.

According to the effected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.

“It was like ten minutes after ten. I was in bed and another second I was going to be asleep. Then, Kaboom, I thought a train had ran through my house,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn told 16 news Now that living on the corner of an intersection can be dangerous, and this wasn’t the first incident like this that he’d experienced.

Lawhorn said, “One person did run through my yard years ago, that’s why I put up a fence.”

According to Lawhorn, the driver of the car that went into his home was a woman that was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver of the other car was a 16-year-old, male that suffered superficial injuries.

“His headboard is literally right there where the bed is. It moved his dresser up it moved headboard up. He did go to the hospital to seek some help for a neck and head injury,” said Reanna Morton, Lawhorn’s granddaughter.

Lawhorn was sent home from the hospital with a sprained neck.

“He is a four-year survivor of a double lung transplant, so anything that goes on with him, all of the family is here right away,” Morton said.

The family told 16 News Now that they were grateful things did not turn out worse for Lawhorn and are keeping the car’s driver in their prayers.

“Pretty severe, it’s nothing that you hear too often. It’s a shame that people don’t take precaution in roads like this. Stop signs do matter.”

The St. Joseph County FACT is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
3 hurt after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A fire caused a Porter Township home to explode Sunday morning.
Fire leads to home exploding in Cass County
17-year-old shot Sunday night in St. Joseph County; search for suspect continues

Latest News

Medical Moment: Repairing ankle fractures faster
Survey: Hoosiers voice concerns over Biden, Holcomb; split on abortion
Douglas Tolle, 56, died of his injuries Monday afternoon.
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing in LaPorte County
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting.
South Bend Common Council passes 2023 budget