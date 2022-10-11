Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation from DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School received a $20,000 donation Tuesday from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation.

It will help the school expand its athletic program to include multiple sports like baseball, tennis, and basketball.

Students will not have to pay to participate in these activities and will now receive the specialized equipment for each sport.

“We just want our students to try something once,” said Karla Lee, principal at Harrison Elementary School. “You may not have ever engaged in that sport before, but you may have heard of it and thought ‘Hey, this is a great opportunity to be a part of that team.’ So, we want to take advantage of these new opportunities.”

Harrison is the first school in northwest Indiana to receive this grant.

