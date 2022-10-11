First Alert Forecast: Showers Likely Tuesday Afternoon, Cooler Air Incoming!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A dry and mostly calm start to the day. Temperatures will begin in the lower 50s. The breeze will continue to increase throughout the day out ahead of our rain chances. Highs will top out in the lower 70s by the early afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. After 4 or 5 pm the batch of showers will begin to move into Michiana. Periods of rain will be possible through the evening and into the overnight hours. Along with rain chances increasing later in the day, the winds will increase as well. Winds will be gusting between 25-30 miles per hour. High of 72 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Very windy through the evening with periods of showers moving through Michiana all evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s for most, cooling off a bit in parts of southwest Michigan. Low of 57 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will be possible all day under mostly cloudy skies. It will remain very windy as well. Winds will be gusty, between 30-40 miles per hour, especially during the afternoon as the front approaches. The highs will likely still reach near 70 degrees before the front moves in. The cold front will move in from the west around or just after 5pm. With this we will see some periods of heavy showers, possibly a few thunderstorms, and very windy conditions. Once the front moves through, by 10pm, we will see less shower activity but the breeze and cooler temperatures begin to kick in. A secondary cold front comes through during the overnight hours and that could push temperatures into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. High of 70 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Very breezy during the morning with a few light showers possible. Most of the clouds will clear. As the day goes on, we will see more cloud cover hanging around downwind Lake Michigan. Along with the clouds, the chance for a few showers is possible along the lakeshore. We will see these showers linger into the afternoon before ending late. Overall, much cooler, breezy and very fall-like. High of 53 degrees. Winds W 10-20mph.

LONG RANGE: The skies will be mostly clear on Friday. Temperatures will still be much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s during the day. Looking better for Saturdays Notre Dame football game. Highs in the lower 60s, under some sunshine and clouds. There will be a few showers moving back in late in the evening. These will likely linger through Sunday as well. Highs will then drop back down and get even cooler into next week. Highs in the 40s are looking possible with overnight lows that could threaten that freezing mark late next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

