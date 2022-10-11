Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night.

First responders were called to the scene of a car-into-home accident in the 400 block of Russ Avenue. Our reporter on scene has said there appear to be two cars that are damaged.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries sustained.

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you developing coverage on this breaking story.

